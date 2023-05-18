Thu. May 18th, 2023

    Jim Jordan Freaks Out When Dem Confronts Him With House Rules

    May 18, 2023
    Jim Jordan Freaks Out When Dem Confronts Him With House Rules

    Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) repeatedly denied Democrats’ requests to receive the testimony of one of the GOP’s self-described “whistleblowers” during Thursday’s House hearing on the “weaponization” of the FBI, prompting Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) to confront him with the actual rules.

    Needless to say, Jordan was less than pleased.

    During this latest hearing pushing the GOP narrative that the FBI is weaponized against conservatives, Jordan told Democrats that “you’re not getting the testimony” of FBI staff operations specialist Marcus Allen, claiming the minority party isn’t entitled to all evidence collected from whistleblowers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

    May 18, 2023
    News

    A Preclinical Study Explores Possibility of Multiple Drug Doses in a Single Injection for Advanced Drug Delivery.

    May 18, 2023
    News

    MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

    May 18, 2023

