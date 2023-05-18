Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Biden Impeachment Articles

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has announced her plan to introduce articles of impeachment against President Biden.

During a press conference, Greene claimed that the Biden administration has been systematically “destroying the country” since January 20, 2021, and accused the President of failing to secure the border and compromising national security by neglecting to enforce immigration laws.

Greene criticized Biden for allowing millions of undocumented immigrants from over 170 countries to enter the United States and alleged that his administration has intentionally withheld the necessary resources for Customs and Border Protection to effectively secure the border.

The articles have a slim-to-none chance of passing in a deeply-divided House.

The announcement of the intention to impeach President Biden came as part of “impeachment week” for Greene, during which she pursued impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In response, White House spokesman Ian Sams dismissed the impeachment articles as a “shameless sideshow political stunt” and accused Greene of engaging in trolling behavior. He characterized Greene’s actions as frivolous political attacks.

While Greene has not released the specific content of her impeachment articles against President Biden, she did unveil articles targeting Attorney General Garland earlier in the week.

