Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, OnlyFans Model Dead At 34

A woman from Florida is set to face criminal charges in San Mateo County, Calif. following the death of a model who resembled Kim Kardashian — due to botched silicone injections.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, 34, used aesthetic procedures to recreate Kardashian’s famous curves. The model garnered a significant following on Instagram and also utilized an OnlyFans page, emulating the reality television star.

On April 19, Gourkani visited a hotel room at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Hotel in Burlingame, where she received multiple silicone injections for buttocks enhancement, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Gourkani passed away the following day from cardiac arrest, as stated by her family.

“At approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying (hysterically) on the other end of the line….Ashten is dying,” family members wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Her modeling website displayed the message, “Ashten passed away after complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure. Ashten’s charismatic presence and everlasting positive energy will be missed by her family, her friends, and her millions of fans across the world.”

Prosecutors revealed that Gourkani had enlisted the services of Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to administer the buttocks enhancement injections at the Burlingame hotel.

Vivian Alexandra Gomez

Complications arose as “the drug that was injected into her went right into her bloodstream. It ultimately caused a pulmonary embolism, causing her death,” DA Wagstaffe said.

Shortly after the untimely demise of the OnlyFans star, law enforcement arrested Gomez at an airport in Broward County, Florida.

According to inmate records, Gomez was booked into a Broward County jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without certification.

Wagstaffe highlighted that Gomez is an unlicensed cosmetologist, and the use of injectable silicone for body contouring is neither approved by the FDA nor within her authorized scope of practice.

“It’s very dangerous. It’s not approved by the FDA, and even if it were, she’s not licensed to do it,” Wagstaffe cautioned.

The post Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, OnlyFans Model Dead At 34 appeared first on Breaking911.