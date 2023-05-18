Dianne Feinstein Is Sicker Than She’d Like to Admit

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who missed more than 90 Senate votes after she was hospitalized for shingles earlier this year, suffered from swelling of the brain and facial paralysis, two anonymous sources familiar with her diagnosis told The New York Times.

The 89-year-old senator suffered post-shingles encephalitis, the Times reported, a rare but severe complication that can bring about headaches, mental confusion, memory or speech and language problems, impaired movement, irritability, and personality or behavioral changes.

She also reportedly developed Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a neurological condition that paralyzes the face and leads to hearing issues in older patients—after the shingles crept up to her face and neck.

