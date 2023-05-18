Ex Biden administration nuclear official Sam Brinton is arrested as ‘fugitive of justice’

Brinton was fired after being accused of stealing clothes from airports

They were arrested last night at their home in Maryland in front of their husband

Former Biden administration nuclear energy chief Sam Brinton has been arrested for stealing women’s clothing from an airport — again.

Brinton was picked up from his home in Maryland last night and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where they remained overnight and this morning.

The charges relate to an alleged theft of property at Reagan National Airport that was reported to police in February, after Brinton was arrested in Nevada and Minnesota on similar charges.

It’s unclear exactly when the Reagan Airport robbery happened – and whether it was after Brinton’s arrest in December.

Now the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is leveling the grand theft charges.

Brinton was due to appear before a judge today for an extradition hearing.

Brinton was picked up from his home in Maryland. The non-binary drag queen was fired after admitting to taking a stranger’s suitcase from the baggage carousel while on a work trip

Brinton was arrested last night at their home in DC. Their husband Kevin was kept in the house while Brinton was taken away in handcuffs

Brinton in an earlier mugshot. They have now been arrested three times for stealing women’s suitcases from airports

A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police executed a search warrant on May 17 in Montgomery County, Maryland in connection with allegations of theft of property in baggage at Reagan National Airport that came to the department’s attention in February 2023.

“With the assistance of Montgomery County Police, Samuel Otis Brinton, 35, of Rockville, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday pending charges from Grand Larceny.”

The non-binary drag queen was fired after admitting to taking a stranger’s suitcase from the baggage carousel while on a work trip to Minnesota.

The Biden administration had proudly announced the hiring of Brinton, one of the first non-binary LGBTQ hires in government.

Their role was to oversee and advise on nuclear waste.



Brinton reached a plea deal last month for one of the baggage thefts, but the Minnesota criminal case is still pending.

At first, Brinton denied taking the bag.

Brinton spent the night last night at the Montgomery County Detention Center

They then called the police back after the woman reported it, admitting to taking the luggage but saying it was a mistake.

The incident in Minnesota happened at St Paul airport in October last year.

It was an embarrassing episode for the Bide administration, which had rolled out the red carpet for Brinton and proudly announced the hiring.

Then Brinton was charged in Nevada for the second robbery.