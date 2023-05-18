MTG says Bowman is threatening and called her a white supremacist – which she likens to ‘n-word’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene continued their war of words Thursday after a loud spat on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday night.

Greene insists she wasn’t defending George Santos and claims Bowman has put her “life in danger” in the past after her skirmish with the squad member.

Bowman, DN.Y., meanwhile, insisted his post-fight comments were “dangerous and reckless” and likened it to white supremacy.

Greene and Bowman, from the far right and far left of their parties respectively, fell out after Bowman and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez heckled Santos into resigning.

Greene, R-Ga., insisted President Biden do the same, before the pair broke out in a screaming match.

“First of all, I never defended George Santos,” Greene told DailyMail.com of the fight at a press conference. “What worries me about Jamaal Bowman is that he has a history of aggression, not just towards other people, but towards me in particular.”

Greene said Bowman led a “crowd” in New York when she was there to protest former President Trump’s indictment.

“My life was in danger. I was invaded. It’s all on video,” she said.

Bowman and Greene clashed verbally on the streets of New York in April when the New York Democrat told her, “Do your fucking job, Marjorie Taylor Greene.” You don’t have to be in New York to say that nonsense. Return to your neighborhood.

‘You are here because you want to be VP,’ he added.

Greene said there was a video of Bowman “calling me a white supremacist – which I’m very offended about.”

“It’s like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen.” Calling me a white supremacist is tantamount to that and it is wrong,” she continued.

Bowman told reporters that Greene’s comments were “incredibly dangerous and incredibly reckless.”

“Unfortunately, this country has a habit of characterizing black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground and push back as threatening or intimidating. She doesn’t even use a dog whistle – she uses a bull’s horn to put a target on my back.

“I never invaded his personal space, I laughed and was gregarious all the time. How intimidating is that? Bowman said of his argument with Greene.

“Anyone who knows me here knows that I am the main energy of the college,” the congressman continued. “Unfortunately, white supremacists, historically, that’s what they do. They try to dehumanize black people.

“I have a right, a constitutional right, to defend myself,” Santos said Wednesday night, before adding “there’s a deranged member here” when Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman shouted “resign!”

Bowman and Marjorie Taylor Greene then argued.

‘Expel him! The party is hanging by a thread! Bowman said to Greene.

‘Indict Biden! Impeach Biden!” Greene said.

“She ain’t worth it bro” AOC tells MTG’s Bowman

‘No more QAnon! Do something for the guns! Bowman fired back. ‘Okay, then close the border!’ Greene shouted.

AOC stepped in and told Bowman “she ain’t worth it, bro”, referencing Greene.

Greene said earlier of Bowman: “His physical ways are aggressive and he recently pushed Thomas Massie just outside the Chamber of the House. I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamal Bowman, so and I’m worried about him. I feel threatened.

Massie and Bowman had a heated debate on the House floor in late March over gun control when Massie, R-Ky., suggested no mass shootings had occurred in a school where the teachers were armed.

Bowman said he was always “loving, engaging and friendly – except when children are being killed on our streets.” Don’t confuse my engagement to Congressman Massie with my engagement to her.

“I’m very concerned about Jamal Bowman, and he’s someone people should be watching,” Greene concluded.

Greene launched the new attacks on Bowman at a press conference Thursday morning to cap her “impeachment week,” announcing she would be presenting articles of impeachment against President Biden, in addition to the Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and US Attorney Matthew Graves.

She said Mayorkas would be “the easiest to impeach,” and Garland was next.

Greene said she spoke to House GOP leadership about her efforts. “They didn’t tell me not to. They just asked me about method, legality, and you know, constitutional stuff.