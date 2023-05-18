RAW VIDEO: Deputy With Rifle Shoots 77-Year-Old Man Refusing To Drop Gun Outside Church

Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots Armed, Suicidal 77-Year-Old Man Outside Calif. Church

Vista, California (SDSD) — On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., patrol deputies from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the church located at 1418 Calle Jules, Vista. A male was reportedly at the location holding a handgun to his head. Upon the deputies’ arrival, they learned other members of the church were still inside the building with the male. As they attempted to gather additional information, they observed the male exiting the church with a firearm in his right hand. They immediately began giving the male commands to drop the firearm, but the male ignored their commands and walked into the parking lot and toward the deputies. The deputies backed up and continued to give the male verbal commands, but unfortunately the male ignored their commands and continued advancing into the parking lot.

One deputy fired a single shot from his department-issued rifle, striking the male in the legs, and causing the male to drop the handgun. Paramedics were requested and the deputies immediately rendered first aid to the male, applying a tourniquet to each of his legs. The male was transported to a local hospital and has remained there for treatment of his injuries which are considered non-life threatening. The deputy involved in the shooting has been identified as Justin Williams. He has been employed by San Diego Sheriff’s Department for approximately three years. He is currently assigned as a patrol deputy from the Vista Substation. No deputies were injured during this incident. The suspect in this case has been identified. He is described as a 77-year-old Asian male. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time. This incident is under review with the District Attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed against the suspect in this case.

