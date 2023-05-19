Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 Peterborough (5-5 agg – 5-3 on pens): Owls stage sensational comeback

Strikes from Matt Smith and Lee Gregory gave the hosts the perfect start

Reece James made it 3-0 before Liam Palmer scored a fourth goal in the 98th minute

Dan Butler missed the decisive penalty, hitting the bar with Boro’s second kick

Sheffield Wednesday staged a sensational comeback to beat Peterborough in the League One play-off semi-final as they overcame a 4-0 deficit to win on penalties.

Smith gave the Owls the start they needed by burying an eighth-minute penalty to send Hillsborough into a frenzy.

Lee Gregory then made it 2-0 before the quarter-hour mark to exploit Callum Paterson’s cross shot.

The hosts then remarkably secured a third with 20 minutes remaining, as Reece James beat Will Norris with a neat finish from a tight angle to set up a nervous finish for the visitors, who risked blowing their four-goal deficit in the first leg.

And in the eighth minute of added time, Sheffield Wednesday completed their miraculous comeback as Liam Palmer returned Flint’s header to send the tie into extra time.

While Wednesday had the moment, they had it all to do again when hero Gregory turned into his own net in the first half of extra time.

Wednesday, once again responded through Calum Paterson to make it 5-1 on the night and 5-5 on aggregate, which forced the tie to go to penalties.

Dan Butler hit the bar on Boro’s second kick, and the others were placed with Wednesday’s clinic and booked their place at Wembley.

Full match report to follow

Gregory turned to his own net in extra time to leave on Wednesday with another goal