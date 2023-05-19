Fri. May 19th, 2023

    BREAKING: Farmington, NM Police Release Video Of Officers Responding To Mass Shooting

    BREAKING: Farmington, NM Police Release Video Of Officers Responding To Mass Shooting

    NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police body camera video shows how four Farmington Police officers ran to stop a teenage shooter who killed three people and wounded six others Monday. The department released the video Thursday while also describing how they believe the three deceased victims crossed paths with the shooter.

    NEW: Farmington, NM Shooter Who Killed 3 Elderly Religious Women Carried Cryptic Note In His Pocket, Police Reveal https://t.co/MpwMsS1Vjp

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2023

    Video contains news conference from May 18, 2023.

    BREAKING: Farmington, NM Mass Shooter Identified As 18-Year-Old High School Student https://t.co/wuSuDUMoIE

    — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 16, 2023

    The post BREAKING: Farmington, NM Police Release Video Of Officers Responding To Mass Shooting appeared first on Breaking911.

