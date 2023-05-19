Jake McDorman Breaks Down ‘Perfect’ ‘Mrs. Davis’ Finale Twist and Wiley’s ‘Ego Death’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Peacock

To say that Jake McDorman is thrilled to have the Mrs. Davis finale out in the world is an understatement—because now he no longer has to keep the show’s bonkers plot twists to himself.

“I’m itching to talk about it,” the actor told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “It’s so refreshing to talk to people who have seen it so you don’t sound like an absolute lunatic to your friends and family.”

Indeed, Mrs. Davis, from writer-producers Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, has taken viewers on the wildest, twistiest ride over the course of its eight episodes, all streaming now on Peacock. It’s a journey that’s taken us from 14th-century France to Reno, Nevada, to Vatican City, and to the belly of a Holy Grail-eating whale, as Simone (Betty Gilpin) and Wiley (McDorman) attempt to outsmart the omnipotent AI known as Mrs. Davis.

