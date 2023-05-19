Fri. May 19th, 2023

    News

    Jake McDorman Breaks Down ‘Perfect’ ‘Mrs. Davis’ Finale Twist and Wiley’s ‘Ego Death’

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Jake McDorman Breaks Down ‘Perfect’ ‘Mrs. Davis’ Finale Twist and Wiley’s ‘Ego Death’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Peacock

    To say that Jake McDorman is thrilled to have the Mrs. Davis finale out in the world is an understatement—because now he no longer has to keep the show’s bonkers plot twists to himself.

    “I’m itching to talk about it,” the actor told The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. “It’s so refreshing to talk to people who have seen it so you don’t sound like an absolute lunatic to your friends and family.”

    Indeed, Mrs. Davis, from writer-producers Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, has taken viewers on the wildest, twistiest ride over the course of its eight episodes, all streaming now on Peacock. It’s a journey that’s taken us from 14th-century France to Reno, Nevada, to Vatican City, and to the belly of a Holy Grail-eating whale, as Simone (Betty Gilpin) and Wiley (McDorman) attempt to outsmart the omnipotent AI known as Mrs. Davis.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia in first visit since war

    May 19, 2023
    News

    G7 leaders discuss response to China ‘economic coercion’ threat

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Police Chase Involving Motorcyclist In LA

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia in first visit since war

    May 19, 2023
    News

    G7 leaders discuss response to China ‘economic coercion’ threat

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Police Chase Involving Motorcyclist In LA

    May 19, 2023
    News

    PGA Championship: South Korea’s Tom Kim sinks into the mud while searching for his ball

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy