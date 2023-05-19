Former NSW Liberal leader Kerry Chikarovski’s son arrested on drug allegations

Mark Chikarovski, 37, arrested Thursday

He would have sold drugs on the dark web

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The son of a former NSW Liberal leader has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Mark Chikarovski, 37, was marched in handcuffs from an apartment in Bondi Junction, east Sydney, on Thursday by police.

He is the son of Kerry Chikarovski, who served as the state’s Liberal leader from 1999 to 2002.

Mark Chikarovski, 37, the son of former Liberal leader Kerry Chikarovski, has been arrested on drug charges

Mr Chikarovski, 37, was marched in handcuffs from an apartment in Bondi Junction, east Sydney, by police on Thursday

Mr Chikarovski was taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning and is expected to be charged.

Heavily armed officers had raided an apartment in Bondi Junction and a house in Vaucluse as part of an investigation into the supply of banned drugs through dark web marketplaces.

NSW Police said during the investigation that they had discovered a marketplace where cocaine, methylamphetamine and MDMA were supplied in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Mr Chikarovski was taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning and is expected to be charged

Ms Chikarovski became NSW’s first female opposition leader when she led the Liberal Party in 1999.

She has since founded her own consulting firm, Chikarovski & Associates, and serves as a board member of the home-delivery meal service Tender Loving Cuisine.

She also sits on the boards of a number of different organizations including NSW Rugby Union, Adopt Change, and is an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

Between 2012 and 2014, she also had a weekly radio show titled Chat with Chika.

More to come