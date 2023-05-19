Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Lawyer Roasted for Calling 911 on ‘Unlicensed’ Food Vendor in NYC Park

    May 19, 2023
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    A lawyer in New York City was snowed under with criticism this week after taking to Twitter to grumble about a person selling food in a public park, with users calling her “petty and vindictive” for calling emergency services on the vendor.

    It began with Sonya Shaykhoun, Esq., as her screen name reads, and a Wednesday tweet. “Yesterday I was coming back from tennis in Riverside Park and came upon this ad hoc unlicensed food stand,” she wrote alongside two photos of a pair of women with a table set up along a walking path.

    “They were calling out to people to buy from them and I asked them, ‘where’s your permit’ cuz we all know the permit has to be displayed,” Shaykhoum continued, alleging that one of the women then “got belligerent and started filming me and refused to show me her permit.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

