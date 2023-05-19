Trump Might Not Be Able to Use His Idiocy as a Defense Anymore

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Don’t look now, but Donald Trump’s “I’m an idiot” defense may go up in smoke, as the notion that Trump sincerely thought he could wave his hand and magically deem documents to be declassified seems to be taking a major hit.

According to CNN, “…the National Archives plans to hand 16 documents over to the special counsel that show Trump knew the correct procedure for declassifying such material.” In a letter obtained by CNN, acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall informs Trump that “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records.”

This development could be significant because, as CNN notes, it “gets to the question of whether Trump had criminal intent, a building block of any case against him.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.