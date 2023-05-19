Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

If you’re searching for a credit card that earns travel rewards, you’ll find that American Express has a robust lineup of cards that accrue one of the most valuable travel rewards currencies of all: Amex Membership Rewards points. Three popular cards — the American Express® Green Card, American Express® Gold Card, and The Platinum Card® from American Express — offer a range of welcome bonuses, rewards rates, and useful benefits. But they’re all very different in their annual fees. Amex is an Insider partner.

We'll compare the American Express® Green Card, American Express® Gold Card, and the The Platinum Card® from American Express, highlighting similarities and differences to help you decide which is best for your lifestyle.

Amex Green vs Gold vs Platinum: Which American Express Card Is Worth It for You?

The The Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Gold Card, and American Express® Green Card are all good choices if you want to earn Amex points. However, they have very different annual fees, bonus spending categories, and benefits, so the best card for you depends on a few factors:

Will you be able to take advantage of the card's perks? These can go a long way toward offsetting the annual fee, but if the benefits aren't useful to you, you might want to consider a card with a lower annual fee.Do the card's bonus categories line up with your typical spending habits? Choosing a card that earns bonus points on purchases you make frequently can help you amass rewards quickly.Are you a frequent flyer? Regular travelers will likely get more value from the The Platinum Card® from American Express or American Express® Green Card because of the day-of-travel perks they provide.

Here’s what to consider if you’re thinking of opening one of these cards.

Who Should Consider the Amex Platinum Card?

The The Platinum Card® from American Express offers a welcome bonus of points. According to Insider's estimate of Amex points value, that bonus is worth an average value in travel.

This is a premium credit card with thousands of dollars in useful statement credits each year, as well as various free memberships and elite statuses just for holding the card. It does come with an annual fee, but here are some highlights of what you'll get:

Up to $200 in airline fee credits each calendar year**Up to $200 in Uber Cash each calendar year**Up to $100 in Saks credits each calendar year**Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit ($100 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or up to $85 statement credit every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck®)$189 per year in credits for CLEAR® Plus membership** Up to $200 in credits per year toward prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel Collection (minimum two-night stay)Up to $240 in annual credits (up to $20 per month) toward eligible digital subscriptions*****$12.95 in credits each month toward Walmart+ membership

Another huge benefit of The Platinum Card® from American Express is its unparalleled airport lounge access. For example, you can access:

American Express Centurion lounges — Some of the highest-quality domestic lounges, serving hot meals and free mixed drinks. Some even come with amenities like a free spa and pool table.Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta)Priority Pass Select membership** — A network of more than 1,300 lounges worldwideAirspace Lounges — currently only in 3 US airports: New York (JFK), Cleveland (CLE), and San Diego (SAN)Escape Lounges — currently in 14 US airports

If you routinely pay for food at the airport, access to a lounge can save you a good chunk of money — especially if you’re traveling with a friend or two.

Pros

Thousands of dollars in annual statement creditsOffers several ways to elevate your travel experienceLarge welcome bonusTransfer points to valuable airline and hotel partners

Cons

Lack of bonus categories makes it hard to earn points from spending
Annual fee

Who is the Amex Platinum best for?

By maximizing even three or four of the card’s annual statement credits, you shouldn’t have much trouble offsetting this card’s annual fee. With the ability to give you free memberships to services like Disney+, ESPN+, Walmart+, etc, the card has a handful of perks that serve a wide audience.

However, the card is best for travelers. Not only will you likely use hundreds of dollars in “lifestyle” credits, but you can quite easily get well over $1,000 in credits for hotel stays, Uber, airline fees, trusted traveler programs, and more. You can read our American Express Platinum card review for more details.

Who Should Consider the Amex Gold Card?

The American Express® Gold Card comes with a welcome bonus — worth value, per Insider's valuations.

This card falls somewhere between a mid-level card and a premium card. It doesn’t offer anywhere near the number of travel perks that you’ll find on The Platinum Card® from American Express — but its annual fee is a much lower $250, as well.

The card’s top benefits include:

Up to $10 in statement credits each month** (up to $120 per year) at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Milk Bar, Wine.com, Goldbelly, and participating Shake Shack locations (up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year)Up to $10 in Uber Cash each month (up to $120 per year) for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders

The card also has some exceptionally useful (and generous) bonus categories:

4 Amex points per dollar at restaurants4 Amex points per dollar at U.S. supermarkets (on up $25,000 spent per calendar year, then 1x)3 Amex points per dollar on flights booked directly through the airline or through the Amex Travel portal1 Amex point per dollar on everything else

Pros

High return rate at restaurants and supermarketsDecent welcome bonusTransfer points to valuable airline and hotel partners

Cons

Annual cap on bonus points earned at U.S. supermarkets
Annual fee

Who is the Amex Gold best for?

The Amex Gold Card was built for foodies. Not only will you be reimbursed up to $120 per year for spending at select restaurants, but you can use up to $120 in yearly Uber credits for Uber Eats delivery. That’s potentially $240 per year in free food.

Additionally, you’ll earn 4 points per dollar at restaurants and on US supermarket shopping (on up to $25,000 in spending per year, then 1x). Insider’s valuations peg Amex Membership Rewards points as worth 1.8 cents each, on average, in travel. That’s an effective return of 7.2% for dining and grocery spending.

You can read our full Amex Gold card review for more details.

Who Should Consider the Amex Green Card?

The Amex Green is offering its highest bonus ever. The points alone are worth an average value in travel, according to Insider's valuations. And if you can max out the travel statement credit, you can offset the card's annual fee (and more) in the first year.

Of the three cards we're examining, this one has the lowest annual fee. The benefits make for an intriguing option:

3 Amex points per dollar on all eligible travel3 Amex points per dollar at restaurants worldwideUp to a $189 statement credit toward CLEAR® Plus membership (which regularly costs $189) for easier airport security transitUp to $100 in statement credits per year on LoungeBuddy purchases

Pros

Statement credits to reimburse CLEAR® Plus membership feesAbility to give you a free taste of airport loungesTransfer points to valuable airline and hotel partners

Cons

Annual fee
Only useful to those who fly

Who is the Amex Green best for?

With a potential $289 per year in statement credits, the card seems like a no-brainer — but if you don’t find yourself in airports regularly, the card isn’t worth your time.

CLEAR® Plus membership allows you to effectively skip the TSA line at many domestic airports. It really works, too — and could be the difference between you making and missing your flight.

You’ll also receive up to $100 in LoungeBuddy credits, which will offset the price for a few airport lounge day passes.

This card is very airport-centric, and therefore likely not worth it to anyone who takes one or two trips per year. You can read our Amex Green card review for a full breakdown of the card, and our comparison of the Amex Gold and Amex Green for a closer look at the differences.

How the Amex Green, Amex Gold, and Amex Platinum Compare

American Express® Green Card

American Express® Gold Card

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Annual fee

Annual fee

Annual fee

Annual fee

Rewards rate

3x points on dining, travel, and transit

1x points on all other eligible purchases

4x points at restaurants and at US supermarkets*

3x points on flights booked with the airline or Amex Travel

1x points on all other purchases

5x points on flights booked with the airline or through Amex Travel (on up to $500,000 in these purchases per calendar year)

5x points on prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel

1 point per dollar on all other purchases

Welcome bonus offer

Welcome bonus offer

Welcome bonus offer

Welcome bonus offer

Best benefits

Up to $100 in annual LoungeBuddy statement credits**

Up to $189 in annual CLEAR® Plus statement credits**

Up to $10 in dining credits each month (up to $120 per year)***

Up to $10 in Uber Cash each month (up to $120 per calendar year)****

Up to $200 in airline fee credits each calendar year**

Up to $100 in Saks credits each calendar year**

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit

Up to $300 annually on the Equinox+ app or eligible Equinox club memberships**

$189 per year in credits for CLEAR® Plus membership**

Up to $200 in credits per year toward prepaid hotel bookings through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts or The Hotel Collection (with a two-night minimum)

Up to $240 in annual credits (up to $20 per month) toward eligible digital subscriptions*****

$12.95 in credits each month toward Walmart+ membership**

Up to $200 in Uber Cash each calendar year****

Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott (enrollment required)

Airport lounge access (Priority Pass**, Centurion lounges, and more)

Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts (benefits at exclusive luxury properties)

$300 statement credit toward a purchase of SoulCycle At-Home Bike online

Review

Amex Green Card Review

Amex Gold Card Review

Amex Platinum Card Review

*on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets per calendar year, then 1x

***up to $10 in statement credits per month when you use the Amex Gold card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Wine.com, Goldbelly, Milk Bar, and participating Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.

****up to $10 Uber Cash per month with the Amex Gold, $15 per month with the Amex Platinum (except for December when you’ll receive $35). This is only applicable to U.S. Eats orders and Rides, and the card needs to be added to the Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit

*****Eligible digital subscriptions include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, SiriusXM, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Peacock

How to decide if the Amex Green, Gold, or Platinum is best for you

One of the easiest ways to decide which card is the best fit for you is to decide what level of annual fee you’re comfortable paying. The Platinum Card can get you well over $550 in value, but that’s only if you put its many travel-oriented benefits to use. The same logic applies to the other two cards; take a look at their perks and try to estimate how many you’ll actually be able to use on a regular basis.

If you’re still unsure which card is right for you, think about your lifestyle. The Platinum Card is a great option for frequent travelers who are willing to jump through a few hoops to get huge value. The Amex Gold Card is more or less designed around spending on food. The Amex Green Card helps you to upgrade your airport experience, but not much else.

