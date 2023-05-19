‘Double Standard?’ Woman Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old And Birthing His Child Gets Slap On The Wrist

Fountain, Colorado – A 31-year-old woman from Fountain, Colorado, who confessed to engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy and subsequently giving birth to his child, will be sent to jail, despite the absence of jail time in the initial plea deal proposed by attorneys.

Andrea Serrano will be incarcerated for a period of 90 days, excluding the seven days she has already served. Additionally, she will be required to adhere to the original conditions of the plea deal, which involve 10 years to life on intensive supervised probation as a registered sex offender.

Fountain Police launched an investigation into Serrano following a tip received on June 27, 2022. Subsequently, she was arrested after allegedly confirming her involvement with the teenage boy.

After the plea deal was announced earlier this year, the victim’s mother expressed her dissatisfaction with the absence of a prison sentence, highlighting potential gender bias in the case.

She told KKTV, “I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her.”

During the sentencing, the victim’s mother reiterated her stance, emphasizing the negative impact it would have on the community if Serrano avoided jail time and asserting that she should be incarcerated, even if it was for a short period.

When given the opportunity to speak, Serrano took the stand and expressed her apologies to the victim, his family, her family, and her children.

The defense argued that similar cases, regardless of the suspect’s gender, had received comparable plea deals in the past. The judge acknowledged the validity of this claim but remained unconvinced that jail time was unwarranted in this particular instance.

Judge William Moller deemed it appropriate to impose a jail sentence in addition to the plea agreement due to concerns about the message conveyed to the community if Serrano were to evade incarceration.

Serrano is set to start her jail term next week after being granted a seven-day stay to ensure the well-being of her children.

The post ‘Double Standard?’ Woman Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old And Birthing His Child Gets Slap On The Wrist appeared first on Breaking911.