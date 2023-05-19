Toowoomba Queensland: Notorious cane toad eater Ian Bartholomew arrested for alleged intimidation

Man known for eating cane toad arrested without bail

Alleged to have worn a horror movie mask outside the neighbors house

He was out on bail on two stalking charges against the same neighbor

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man who rose to fame online for eating a cane toad has been arrested for allegedly intimidating his neighbor, who had previously accused him of stalking him.

Ian Bartholomew, 57, was granted bail for stalking on May 16 after allegedly following his neighbor to her car at Toowoomba’s home, 80 miles west of Brisbane.

Just hours after returning home, he was allegedly caught on CCTV outside the same neighbor’s house.

He reportedly walked slowly past her house wearing a Michael Myers mask, from the Halloween horror movie franchise, before staring through the lens of one of the security cameras.

Bartholomew was also found guilty of two charges of willful damage to the same neighbor’s property in January.

A man known for eating a cane toad and brains on TikTok, Ian Bartholomew (pictured), has been arrested for allegedly harassing a witness hours after he was released on bail

Bartholomew was charged with intimidating a witness.

His bail was revoked and he will remain in custody until his return to court on July 4.

Bartholomew has built a significant online presence on TikTok for his eccentric and often bizarre cooking videos.

On April 18, he posted a video on the social media app telling of the events at Toowoomba Court House for the stalking allegations.

“I just got out of the courtroom and it really didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Bartholomew said, before the video cuts him off riding a Segway through the streets.

“I’m not for a moment suggesting that I haven’t made a huge contribution to the dilemma I’m in by being quite the d***head.”

He then describes his neighbor as “goon slurping” before revealing her name.

The TikTok home cook is said to have worn a Michael Myers mask (pictured) – from the Halloween horror film series – outside his neighbor’s house just hours after he was released on bail for allegedly stalking her

Bartholomew gained notoriety for his eccentric and often bizarre cooking videos on TikTok, with one notable instance of him catching a cane toad and cooking it (pictured)

Bartholomew became infamous for catching, cooking, and eating a cane toad that he described as “delicious.”

In a video posted to TikTok, he showed himself catching a small toad and then placing it in a plastic bag in a freezer.

The bloody, chopped up remains of the toad were laid out on a chopping board before Mr. Bartholomew floured it.

“A little flour, rosemary salt,” the cook said, sprinkling the amphibian’s legs with the ingredients.

The portions were then shallow fried in oil before his friends ate the meaty legs at the end of the video.

“It’s actually 10 times better than I thought,” one man said in the video.

“F****** delicious.”

One disgusted commenter wrote: ‘Sorry, but no, no, no’.

“It’s impossible,” wrote another.