Galactic Starcruiser: Pricey Star Wars hotel at Disney World to close after just one year

The expensive and immersive Star Wars hotel at Walt Disney World in Florida is closing after just a year of two-night trips that could cost up to $20,000.

Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser was originally marketed as an experience rather than a hotel and costs around $1,200 per person per day. It was reported that a “cheated” sequel cost $20,000.

The immersive hosting will make its final “trips” in September, four years after it was announced at D23 Expo in 2019.

News of the closure comes just months after DailyMail.com reported that Disney was struggling to fill reservations and had reduced availability for the fall.

Disney, under reinstated CEO Bob Iger, has made a host of cost-cutting choices, including cutting thousands of jobs and lowering ticket prices to attract more customers.

The “deck” of the hotel ship, where guests can interact with the on-screen action

Under reinstated CEO Bob Iger, Disney and its subsidiaries have made a host of cost-cutting choices, including cutting thousands of jobs on ESPN, Disney and Hulu.

The hotel, which is located near Disney World in Orlando, Florida, created major buzz when it opened about its price and amenities.

The two-day experience includes a stateroom or suite, non-stop immersive entertainment, food and drink inside and outside the space, and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A room that sleeps three adults and one child costs $5,999 excluding taxes and fees.

A cabin with two guests costs $4,809 while three guests cost $5,299.

There’s one suite — called the Grand Capitaine — which sleeps eight people and includes a kitchenette, living room, and multiple bathrooms.

The experience also offered guests a chance to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe and participate in the Resistance against Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Galactic Starcruiser also won a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in a Themed Entertainment Space.

Despite its high ratings and amenities, many were quick to point out that the experience can cost as much or more than a week-long trip to Disney World.

The exterior of the windowless $20,000 per stay Disney Star Wars themed hotel in Orlando

A Starcruiser cabin with bunk beds. The one-of-a-kind adventure is pricey, starting at $4,809 for two guests

A space droid greets guests in the Starcruiser’s atrium. Disney designers hope guests will take the chance to play a part in the fictional world created by George Lucas

Guests can purchase outfits in a galactic way from The Chandrila Collection shop, pictured above

Rey (left) battles Kylo Ren (right) during a performance as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Experience

Stormtroopers would roam the halls of the Galactic Starcruiser

A passenger looks at the ship’s control room and deck in the Galactic Starcruiser Experience

In the pictured ‘bridge’, guests have the chance to experience what it would be like to operate the ship’s navigation and defense systems under the direction of the crew

In a statement Wednesday announcing the shutdown, Disney officials called Starcruiser one of their “most creative projects of all time.”

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects to date and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said.

They said they would continue to learn from the experience and use it to plan new, innovative ways to entertain guests.

‘This high-end boutique experience has given us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will use what we have learned to create new future experiences that can reach more of our customers and fans,” the statement read.

The Starcruiser was part of Disney’s recent effort to target Star Wars superfans, which includes building two dedicated lands in Florida and California.

Galaxy’s Edge Florida is located in Hollywood Studios while the West Coast location is inside Disneyland Park.

Reports say the parks and the Galactic Starcruiser cost around $2 billion to build.

The Millennium Falcon is seen parked in Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios

In March, DailyMail.com reported that the booking portal for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was showing reduced dates in October, November and December.

At the time, the reservation system indicated that the hotel only took reservations three or four times a week.

In late 2022, Disney was offering discounts ranging from 30-50% for the experience, and in December Disney removed a promotional video showing the hotel.

The video was pulled from YouTube and Twitter due to the negative comments.

“‘Lightsaber training’ sounds as exciting as a roadside sobriety test,” wrote one tourist, reported the New York Post.

Another said: “It’s way too expensive.”