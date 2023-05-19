PGA Championship: South Korea’s Tom Kim sinks into the mud while searching for his ball

Kim was seen sinking into the mud on the sixth hole after an errant shot

It emerged from the marshy area before returning to rinse off in the stream

Tom Kim had an uneven opening round at the PGA Championship on Thursday in Western New York, but there was a silver lining for the South Korean pro: a free mud bath.

Kim was seen scrambling out of a filthy stream following an errant shot on the sixth hole at Oak Hill. He appears to have taken off his socks and shoes before rolling up his trouser legs and wading through the swampy area. The exact moment he fell into the stream was not captured by cameras, but his attempts to escape from a muddy grave were, much to the delight of Sky Sports announcers.

“Oh my God,” one said as Kim emerged with mud covering her legs and arms. ‘It’s absolutely fantastic.

“He took the shoes off and the socks off to hit his shot, then he went for a step, and the mud grabbed his leg and he just went all the way forward and had to kneel in it.”

With three holes left to play, Kim decided her best course of action was to head back to the creek to wash off.

South Korean Tom Kim was seen pulling himself out of a filthy creek at the sixth hole of Oak Hill

Tom Kim finished at +3 on Thursday after his mud bath on the sixth hole

“That’s wonderful,” joked another announcer. “Might as well sit in there.

Sky Sports’ Nick Dougherty said the incident “made my day”.

Then Kim’s caddie, Joe Skovron, provided the golfer with new socks and a long-sleeved sweater.

“Do you think he has the waterproof pants?” asked an announcer.

Kim would take a drop on the holeshot before finishing with a bogey in the sixth.

He’s now tied for 63rd with +3 coming into play on Friday.

Kim’s caddy Joe Skovron played a key role in helping the South Korean golfer clean up

“As soon as I walked in, it was kind of a sketch,” Kim told reporters. “But I was like, ‘This is a major championship.’ I fight for every shot I have. And then it was dark. Once my foot went in, I was like, “There’s no turning back.”

As for his bath, Kim figured his afternoon “couldn’t get any worse,” so he decided to go for it.

“I was pretty wet, so I thought I might as well get in the water and wash up.

“It could have been a lot better, that’s for sure,” Kim added.