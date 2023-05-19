Elizabeth Holmes will soon have to ditch her black turtleneck for khaki prison garb and will earn 12 cents to a dollar an hour working on the prison factory line

Elizabeth Holmes will have to report to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, at the end of the month.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Federal Bureau of Prisons

Holmes will soon ditch her turtleneck and work in a factory line, earning 12 cents to a dollar.

The disgraced Theranos CEO has been instructed to report to a Texas prison at the end of May.

Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

Elizabeth Holmes will soon be switching out her famous black turtleneck in favor of drab khaki prison wear when she reports to a prison in Texas at the end of the month.

The disgraced Theranos CEO will begin her more than 11-year sentence on May 30 at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

The minimum-security women’s prison is located 100 miles from Holmes’ hometown in Texas. It houses women convicted of non-violent crimes, like the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah, who is serving six and a half years in prison on fraud charges.

At the Texas prison, Holmes will be expected to dress in khaki pants and shirts and will have to dispense with any jewelry exceeding $100 in value, per an inmate admission and orientation handbook.

She will also be required to wake up at 6 a.m., and make her bed every morning in a “prescribed manner.”

“Late sleepers who are unable to maintain rooms or arrive at work on time are subject to disciplinary action,” the handbook states.

Other rules include: having to stand beside her bedside at least five times a day for inmate head counts and working in a prison job related to packing food in a factory line, which can pay as little as 12 cents per hour.

And she will have to forgo privacy, as the handbook states that prison staff may “search an inmate’s housing and work area, and personal items contained within those areas, without notice, randomly, and without the inmate’s presence.”

Holmes is currently spending her last weeks of freedom in a rental home in San Diego with her husband, Billy Evans, and two children, the BBC reported.

Once hailed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and yielding the power to revolutionize healthcare, Holmes’ reputation came crashing down in 2015 after the Wall Street Journal published an exposé revealing that she was lying about the capabilities of the Theranos machines.

A federal grand jury indicted Holmes in 2018 with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was ultimately convicted on four of the 11 counts in January 2022.

A court on Tuesday denied her request to remain out of prison while appealing her conviction.

Holmes’ representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

