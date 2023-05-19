Ted Cruz Explains Why He Won’t Move on From Bud Light Drama

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is making use of his time and resources in Congress by demanding that the Beer Institute, the beer industry’s self-regulatory body, conduct an investigation into Bud Light’s short-lived partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney— a partnership that, to him, also “warrants detailed oversight by Congress.”

On Fox and Friends Thursday morning, Cruz explained why he and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote a letter to Anheuser-Busch CEO and Beer Institute Chairman Brendan Whitworth on the matter.

“One of the rules that beer companies are supposed to follow is they’re not supposed to market to kids. Remember the whole Joe the Camel thing? This is the same thing here,” Cruz said, referencing the mascot for R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which ultimately ended its use of the desert animal after a complaint was lodged by the Federal Trade Commission and after the Supreme Court declined to throw out a lawsuit against the cigarette maker.

Read more at The Daily Beast.