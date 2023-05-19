‘Yellowjackets’ Recap: We Finally Get the Thrills We’ve Craved

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

I didn’t use to believe that I had the ability to manifest something out of thin air, but now, I’m starting to reconsider it. After labeling last week’s episode of Yellowjackets the worst of the series so far—and having my own opinion backed up every time I forced myself to rewatch that scene for my recap—I was at my wit’s end. All I wanted was a true taste of what made Yellowjackets Season 1 so delectable: a little cult magic, some coherent character arcs and motivations, and a few revelations as to the vile extremities that the show’s survivalist teenagers went to seemed like a small ask.

And I guess it was, considering that Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 8 is almost a complete return to form, with very little necessary setup to get to the goods. Episode 8, “It Chooses,” feels like the show’s writers dipping into a curtsy, extending a hand to pull beleaguered viewers up from the cliff. It’s as if they were saying to us, “Sorry, we were just trying to weed out the fake fans.” This episode has excitement, tangible suspense, and actual plot development—what a curveball! None of those things existed in Season 2 before today. It feels like a dream, too good to be true. I’m almost scared to revel in it, lest this be pulled from under us in next week’s season finale. But who cares? “It Chooses” is proof that Yellowjackets still has some fight in it yet, and that’s enough for me.

Last week’s episode largely botched its highly anticipated, present-day reunion of the surviving Yellowjackets by keeping them apart even longer. But by its end, the women were back together and throwing back tequila shots, with an air of something peculiar beneath their jovial imbibing. Adult Lottie is still suffering from the visions that have plagued her on-and-off for years, ever since she started dripping her blood onto weird artifacts in the woods. Now, they’re starting to take hold of her again. Lottie’s instability isn’t helped by the group’s dynamic starting to crumble before her eyes, after the hacked-up body of Adam Martin is found by police. The cops now have something concrete to try to pin on Shauna and her family, and the Season 2 newbies—Adult Van and Lottie—are quickly realizing that their former teammates were accomplices in his murder.

Read more at The Daily Beast.