Makeup-free Rita Ora shows off her incredibly toned figure at Pilates

She goes to the gym almost every day to maintain her incredibly toned figure.

And Rita Ora proved once again that the hard work paid off when she headed to a Pilates class in Sydney on Friday, ahead of another grueling workout.

The singer flaunted her fit physique and cut in a pair of form-fitting leggings.

Rita was joined for early morning Pilates class by her lookalike sister Elena, who is a music manager.

The For You singer gears up for the cold morning in a khaki quilted jacket with a crop top underneath.

Without make-up, she covered her face in sunglasses and a cap, and wore her dark blonde locks in braids.

Elena also showed off her own fit body in navy blue leggings with a matching sweater on top.

Rita loves Pilates and has taken several classes since landing in Sydney to film The Voice.

She also regularly shares her grueling gym workouts with fans on Instagram.

In a recent workout, she performed a series of weighted exercises using kettlebells.

Rita previously told Shape magazine that she likes to stay fit by doing circuit training.

“I usually train for an hour or two, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mainly focus on my thighs and my butt, so I do a lot of squats and weightlifting,” she explains.

Rita also does a circuit of cardio and no longer pushes herself “until she feels sick.”

The British beauty recently arrived in Sydney with her New Zealand filmmaker husband Taika Waititi.

The couple tied the knot over the summer, with Rita revealing she didn’t want “special attention” that day.

She told Glamor magazine, “Some women like to feel that special attention that day. And everyone is different. And for me – I think with my job, it’s all… it’s very attention-driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t.”