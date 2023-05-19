Arsenal may face William Saliba fight after ‘three major clubs made enquiries’ over defender

William Saliba has impressed this season before suffering an untimely back injury

He hasn’t signed on improved terms since joining the club as a teenager in 2019

RMC Sport have claimed three unnamed clubs have now inquired about him

Arsenal could face a fight to keep defender William Saliba this summer after three mysterious ‘major’ clubs made inquiries, according to reports.

As things stand, the centre-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, although boss Mikel Arteta is willing to grant him an extension.

As Mail Sport reported earlier this month, Arteta is confident that Saliba will put pen to paper on the new terms, but only when the time is right. Talks have been held with the highly rated 24-year-old’s representatives since before the World Cup break.

But with no breakthrough yet made, speculation is starting to build on its future.

And now, RMC Sports claimed that three clubs had expressed interest.

Saliba has impressed for the club this season, his injury coinciding with their dip in form

Mikel Arteta has openly admitted he wants to return the center to an improved contract

Saliba had been an integral part of Arteta’s title challengers this season, having impressed individually and helped the side win 11 clean sheets in the Premier League.

After picking up a back injury in the Europa League Round of 16 defeat to Sporting Lisbon, the stalwart was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

To reward him for his good year, Arteta approved plans to offer him a deal.

His influence at the club is evident. Since Saliba suffered the fracture that sidelined him for several months, Arsenal’s eight-point lead at the top has been chased away by Manchester City, who are set to defend their crown.

Indeed, Arsenal have managed just one shutout in nine games since Saliba’s injury, with draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proving costly.

In his absence, Arteta’s men were also beaten at home by Brighton, ensuring their surprise charge for the trophy this season crumbled to death.

Saliba fractured his back in the Europa League Round of 16 loss to Sporting Lisbon

Arteta thinks rewarding Saliba with a new deal is just about timing, not money

On Saliba’s new terms, Arteta said: “Obviously Edu and the board are above all negotiations regarding new contracts and now we are doing everything we can to do it at the right time. time at the right time.”

‘The communication and the relationship are great. It’s a question of time. Nothing else.’

Notably, Saliba hasn’t signed an improved deal since joining the club in 2019.

“We want to keep our best talents. Especially players who deserve some recognition,” added Arteta. “I think he’s been amazing since he came back from his loan spell and we want to reward him for sure.”

“We’ll find the right time to do it.”