Fri. May 19th, 2023

    News

    A ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ All Star’s Big-Boobed Tribute to a Trans Icon

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    A ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ All Star’s Big-Boobed Tribute to a Trans Icon

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Paramount+

    (Warning: Spoilers ahead for the new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.)

    There’s no shortage of things to adore about Jessica Wild. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum has come a long way from her self-proclaimed “Forever 21 drag” on Season 2, returning for All Stars 8 bigger, brighter, and bolder—but with her infallible charisma and hilariously ditzy persona thankfully intact. Jessica attributed her success to her language barrier; the Puerto Rican queen had to be funny, without making herself and her culture into the punchline. “I found out that in English, or in Spanish, Jessica Wild is a superstar, baby!” she told producers in the All Stars 8 premiere confessional.

    Jessica may have finished in sixth place back in Season 2, but to say she was a memorable contestant would be a gross understatement. Before Drag Race blew up into the cultural monolith that it is now, Jessica was the subject of low-quality, pixelated gifs that would float around Twitter and Tumblr. I know at least two people who got into the show after they saw a clip of Jessica—in a challenge where she had to promote a fake autobiography while marketing an Absolut cocktail—go off-book and fawn over her beverage: “I loooove that drink.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    War on Captagon key to Syria’s return to Arab League

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Buyer’s remorse! People share their funniest online shopping fails

    May 19, 2023
    News

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game of series

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    War on Captagon key to Syria’s return to Arab League

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Buyer’s remorse! People share their funniest online shopping fails

    May 19, 2023
    News

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game of series

    May 19, 2023
    News

    A woman says she had anaphylaxis and used 2 EpiPens on a flight after passengers were served nuts, but the plane didn’t make an emergency landing

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy