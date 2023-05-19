Saudi Arabia strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque: FM

NNA – Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli governments, members of Knesset, and extremistsnbsp;under the protection of the Israeli police, the Kingdomrsquo;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry affirmed Saudi Arabiarsquo;s ldquo;categorical rejection of such violations and all provocative actions,rdquo; adding that it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching ldquo;a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.rdquo;

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab Parliament have all issued similar statements.

Thousands of Jewish nationalists stormed Jerusalem on Thursday, carrying the Israeli flag and shouting anti-Arab slogans.

While Israeli officials claim the march commemorates ldquo;Jerusalem Day,rdquo; the annual event often witnesses attacks against local Palestinians by some of the marchers and racist chants inciting violence against Arabs.

On Friday, the spokesman for thenbsp;US State Departmentnbsp;issued a statement saying: ldquo;The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as lsquo;Death to Arabsrsquo; during todayrsquo;s marches in Jerusalem.rdquo;–Agenciesnbsp;

=========R.H.