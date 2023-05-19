TAKREEM Foundation selects this year’s laureates and holds its annual spring Gala in London

NNA – For twelve years, the TAKREEM Foundation has been acknowledging exceptional Arab achievers who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields and have served as a source of inspiration for others in their pursuit of excellence in culture, education, science, environment, humanitarian work, social progress, andnbsp;economics. TAKREEM#39;s goal is to promote a positive and favorable Arab identity that challenges the negative stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding the Arab world. In its mission to celebrate and honor Arab achievement, TAKREEM welcomes individuals and institutions from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, religion, or origin.

TAKREEM held its annual Jury in Londonnbsp;onnbsp;Maynbsp;17th, 2023,to select this year#39;s Laureates, whose names will be announced during the Foundation#39;s upcoming annual Awards Ceremony in the fall of 2023.

The Jury Board meeting was followed by an Advisory Board meeting, and the day concluded with a gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hyde Park. The evening included a panel discussion entitlednbsp;quot;Embracing change for a brighter futurequot;, moderatednbsp;bynbsp;Ms.nbsp;Dianenbsp;Zaccarnbsp;Abelanbsp;withnbsp;Mr. Fares Akkad, Mr.nbsp;Bassimnbsp;Haidar andnbsp;Mr. Salah Khalilnbsp;as panelists.During thenbsp;Evening,nbsp;thenbsp;award-winningnbsp;journalist of Syrian originnbsp;Halanbsp;Goraninbsp;andnbsp;the Lebanese screenwriter and novelistnbsp;Raymond Khourynbsp;were awardednbsp;with anbsp;Specialnbsp;Distinction.Internationalnbsp;Flutist Wissamnbsp;Boustaninbsp;added a lively and stimulating dimension withnbsp;his incredible talent.

TAKREEM Jury Boardnbsp;consists ofnbsp;Mr. Fares Akkad,nbsp;Mrs. Paula Al Askari,nbsp;HE Sheikhanbsp;Alanoudnbsp;bintnbsp;Hamad Al-Thani, Mr. Khalidnbsp;Janahi,nbsp;Mrs.Rananbsp;Zaimnbsp;Idriss,nbsp;Mr. Mahernbsp;Kaddoura, Mr. Salah Khalil, Mr.nbsp;Shwannbsp;Taha, HE Sheikha Paula Al Sabah,nbsp;Mr. Abdulnbsp;Hamiednbsp;Seddiqi, Mr.nbsp;RamezShehadi, Mrs. Basma Alnbsp;Sulaiman.

