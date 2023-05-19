Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Japan’s government confirms Zelensky will attend G7 summit online

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the G7 summit in Hiroshima online.
    The Japanese government reported this on Thursday, according tonbsp;Kyodo.

    quot;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima online on Sunday, the Japanese government said Thursday, following speculation that he might attend the meeting in person,quot; the news agency said.

    When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Kyiv on March 21 for talks with Zelensky, he said he invited the Ukrainian leader to take part in the three-day summit from Friday online.–Agenciesnbsp;

