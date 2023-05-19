Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Cops Tase Grandma, 95, Who Had Knife… and a Walker

    May 19, 2023
    7News Australia

    An elderly Australian woman with dementia was left in critical condition after being tased by police at a nursing home early Wednesday morning.

    Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old grandmother, sustained life-threatening injuries when the electric weapon caused her to collapse and hit her head at the Yallambee Lodge facility in Cooma, New South Wales, according to reports. Local police confirmed Friday that the incident is being investigated by the homicide squad and that the senior officer involved is under review and taken off their regular duties.

    Authorities initially said merely that a woman had “sustained injuries during an altercation” with officers at a nursing home, without disclosing that a Taser had been deployed. On Friday, police said the weapon had been used in response to Nowland having armed herself with a steak knife.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

