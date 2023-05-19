Akshata Murty and Jill Biden make sombre appearance at Hiroshima memorial

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Akshata Murty and Jill Biden looked somber as they led the G7 leaders’ partners at a moving memorial for the victims of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan – where the summit begins today.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s wife Britta Ernst and Ursula von der Leyen’s husband Heiko also appeared emotional as they laid wreaths at the Peace Memorial Park, which commemorates the approximately 135,000 civilians who were killed by the 1945 nuclear explosion – with another 69,000 injured.

Japan’s First Lady Yuko Kishida was also present, bowing before the cenotaph that marked the tragedy.

Rishi Sunak’s wife, 43, appeared particularly emotional as she made her way to the site, looking solemn before the flowers were laid.

But there seemed to be a moment of levity after the harrowing ritual as the partners smiled as they returned from the park.

Yuko, 58, appeared in high spirits as she spoke with Jill, 71 – who was born just six years after the bombings – looking engaged in their conversation.

The First Lady of the United States – whose husband Joe Biden will not apologize for the United States’ use of the atomic bomb on the city – and also Nagasaki – during the Second World War during the trip – wore a entirely navy set for the visit.

Britta, 62, opted for dark tones in a black overcoat, worn over a white dress, while Yuko and Akshata wore white and beige hues for their appearances.

Heiko, 67, also wore darker hues in a black and blue suit as he paid his respects.

Their partners had also participated in a wreath laying during their Friday morning tour of the Hiroshima Peace Park and Memorial Museum.

On the first morning of the G7, the leaders visited the memorial museum.

There, 80-year-old Joe Biden met Ms. Keiko Ogura, a hibakusha or atomic bomb survivor. She was eight years old on August 6, 1945.

The G7 leaders – which include the heads of the United States, European Union, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France and Japan – then took a moment to stand at the memorial to pay their respects. Many lowered their heads.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose family is originally from Hiroshima, was seen talking to them and showing them parts of the park.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s wife Britta Ernst and Ursula von der Leyen’s husband Heiko also appeared emotional as they laid wreaths at Peace Memorial Park. Pictured from left to right: Akshata Murty, Jill Biden, Yuko Kishida, Britta Ernst and Heiko von der Leyen

On the first morning of the G7, leaders and their partners toured the museum at the memorial

There seemed to be a moment of levity after the harrowing ritual as the partners smiled as they returned from the park

Japan’s first lady Yuko Kishida was also present, bowing before the cenotaph which marked the tragedy

They also posed for a group photo in front of the memorial before moving further into the park to take part in a tree planting ceremony.

Each chief received a golden shovel and placed a shovelful of soil around the cherry tree, which was planted to mark their visit.

“Through their visit to Peace Memorial Park, the G7 leaders deepened their understanding of the reality of the atomic bombings and united their hearts to console the souls of lost lives,” the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The G7 leaders reiterated their position that Russian threats to use nuclear weapons, let alone their use, are inadmissible.

“We are convinced that this visit has become an opportunity to confirm the G7’s commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons,” the ministry said.

Each chief received a golden shovel and placed a shovelful of soil around the cherry tree, which was planted to mark their visit. Pictured lay wreaths

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko

Fumio Kishida, pictured left, whose family is originally from Hiroshima, was seen talking to leaders and showing parts of the park

World leaders are meeting at a time when Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and North Korea is testing nuclear missiles.

“We must send a strong message that we will not tolerate the use of force to unilaterally change the status quo, as evidenced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine…that we will protect the international order based on the state of right,” Kishida said. the Japan Times in April.

“We will not allow Russia’s handling of nuclear weapons.”

Since the bombing of 1945, Hiroshima has been rebuilt to become Japan’s 10th newest city.