West Ham’s celebrating stars down beers as they sign a crude chant about Jarrod Bowen

West Ham players celebrate their European victory against AZ Alkmaar

The Hammers qualified for the Europa Conference League final on Thursday

The players celebrated in the locker room by singing a song about Dani Dyer

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

West Ham players celebrating their victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, which guaranteed them a place in the Europa Conference League final, erupted in loud antics in the locker room.

The Hammers stars bounced around the locker room and were ecstatic as they drank beer and sang carols to mark their success in Holland.

Footage from inside the dressing room shows players huddled together, drinking beer and singing as they mark the momentous occasion to reach a first European final in nearly 50 years.

However, a song has gone viral on social media as a video shows castmates joking with Jarrod Bowen about his relationship with reality TV star Dani Dyer.

The chant inside the outdoor locker room went to the lyrics of, “Bowen’s on fire and he’s fucking Dani Dyer.”

West Ham players celebrating their Europa League conference win gave a chant to Jarrod Bowen (left) and partner Dani Dyer (right)

West Ham were celebrating their appearance in the Europa Conference League final on Thursday evening

Dyer (right) is the daughter of EastEnder actor and staunch West Ham supporter Danny Dyer (left)

West Ham captain Declan Rice was filming the video and was involved in the stadium singing along to the tune of the 90s dance classic, Gala’s ‘Freed from Desire’.

However, Bowen, who seemed to enjoy the celebrations going on, seemed to find humor in the moment.

Bowen and Dyer, who is the daughter of EastEnders actor and staunch West Ham supporter Danny Dyer, are in a serious relationship and are expecting twins.

Rice is clearly soaking up the atmosphere after his team’s European glory as he momentarily turns the camera on himself, holding a beer and smiling, before moving the camera around the locker room.

Bowen doesn’t seem to care and seems to join in as he jumps up with his top on and beer is thrown all over the locker room.

Locker room footage shows the players singing the rude chant, but Bowen didn’t seem to care

Shocked West Ham fans on social media loved what they saw as the players took a moment to relax after a stressful season which had previously seen the club threatened with relegation from the Premier League.

One commenter joked that Dani’s dad wouldn’t be happy with the X-rated song, posting online: “Imagine being Danny Dyer right now.” Your team, which is now part of your brand identity, has just reached its first European final in almost 50 years and after the game the players sing that your daughter got screwed ahahaha.

However, he doesn’t seem to have pissed off Dyer senior who posted a hilarious response on his instagram.

Dyer posted: ‘@jarrodbowen is on fire…and he…cuddling me, my daughter or something. So proud. What a fucking night. Love to the whole West Ham family.