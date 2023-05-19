Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary receives invitation to attend sixth edition of The Beautiful Era Festival Awards

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed a delegation representing the jury of ldquo;The Beautiful Era Festival Awardsrdquo;.

    The delegation handed Makary an official invitation to attend the festival in its sixth edition, on June 3, 2023, at the Casino Du Liban.

    After the meeting, Minister Makary indicated that quot;Lebanon is rich in its energies and creativeness in all fieldsrdquo; and that it ldquo;remained a symbol of beautiful artrdquo;. nbsp;

    Makary also affirmed that since assuming his duties at the ministry of information, he has been striving to quot;improve all what could reflect a bright image of Lebanon and its history, including Tele Liban, in its capacity as a national media institution that chronicles Lebanon#39;s history and its beautiful era.quot;

