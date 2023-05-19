Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ukraine’s Zelensky on way to Arab League Summit in Jeddah – source

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

    Zelensky will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.

    The source added that it was an opportunity for the Ukrainian leader to lobby allies and countries that have remained neutral in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

    With an expected Ukrainian offensive expected soon, the source said it was vital for Zelensky to continue to put the pressure on his allies at the G7 in terms of military support, the source said.–REUTERS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Russian damage to US-made Patriot system in Ukraine was ‘minor’ and it has already been fixed, Pentagon says

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy