Ukraine’s Zelensky on way to Arab League Summit in Jeddah – source

NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to the Arab League meeting in Saudi Arabia, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

Zelensky will then travel on to the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in Japan from the Saudi city of Jeddah on a French government plane, the source told Reuters.

The source added that it was an opportunity for the Ukrainian leader to lobby allies and countries that have remained neutral in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

With an expected Ukrainian offensive expected soon, the source said it was vital for Zelensky to continue to put the pressure on his allies at the G7 in terms of military support, the source said.–REUTERS

nbsp;

nbsp;

======================R.H.