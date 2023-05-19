Fri. May 19th, 2023

    (UPDATE) Mikati meets Egypt's Sisi in Jeddah

    May 19, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister,nbsp;Najib Mikati, on Friday met on the sidelines of the Arab league summit, which is currently being held in Jeddah, with Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

    During the meeting, President El-Sisi affirmed his quot;continuous support for Lebanon and the process of its advancement,quot; expressing his hope quot;to elect a new president for Lebanon as soon as possible.quot;

    As for the Prime Minister, he expressed his appreciation for quot;the continuous support provided by the Egyptian President to Lebanon in all fields, the great love he has for the Lebanese people, and his constant efforts to provide everything that would help Lebanon to resolve its crises.quot;

    He also saluted quot;Egypt#39;s efforts to heal the Arab rift, stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and address the conflict in Sudan.quot;

