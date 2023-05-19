Jeremy Renner shares clip of himself jogging for the first time since near-fatal snowplow accident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jeremy Renner shared an update on his recovery progress on Thursday.

The 52-year-old actor – who shared he was already starting a new renovation project last week – took to Instagram to post a video of himself exercising on an anti-gravity treadmill .

The Hawkeye star wrote on the clip: ‘First attempt at very light jogging with weight assisted lifting for broken shin.’

The Bourne Legacy alum also shared a motivational message on continuing his difficult recovery journey: “Pain is progress for me.”

Earlier this year, Renner survived being run over by a 14,000-pound snowplow and suffered serious injuries, including more than 30 broken bones.

Update: Jeremy Renner, 52, shared an update on his recovery progress on Thursday

In the video, he said jogging was “a new exercise [and] movement that I’m not used to.

Appearing breathless as he jogged on the treadmill, he added: “Walking and jogging [use] very different muscle groups.

Recently, the Bourne Legacy alum shared clips of himself performing a variety of different exercises in a bid to regain full mobility after his shin bone was shattered.

More than a week ago he posted a motivational video showing the progress he has made since the accident.

In the clip, Renner was seen needing help as he took each step with a walker.

At the end of the video compiled by his physiotherapist, he not only improved his speed and stability, but was walking hands-free with increased confidence.

Months earlier, on New Year’s Day, Renner had survived being run over by a snowplow and suffered serious injuries.

In April, the Oscar nominee made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his documentary miniseries, Rennervations.

His recovery journey: The actor – who shared he was already starting a new renovation project last week – took to Instagram to post a video of himself exercising on an anti treadmill -gravity

Making progress: In the video, he said jogging was “a new exercise [and] movement I’m not used to

Recovery progress: Appearing breathless as he jogged on the treadmill, he added: ‘Walking and jogging [use] very different muscle groups”

During the interview, he also spoke of how “lucky” he was to survive the horrifying crash.

He revealed that it was lucky the machine missed critical parts of his anatomy.

“He just missed all the vertebrae, did not touch any organ, the membrane did not swell,” he detailed. “My eye came out – it’s weird – but I was lucky none of the organs were damaged.”

The New Year’s crash left more than 30 of Renner’s bones shattered, and he was hospitalized in “critical condition” and underwent multiple surgeries.