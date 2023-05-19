Arab Summit’s closing statement urges Lebanon to elect president, backs refugee return

NNA – The closing statement of the 32nd Arab Summit that will be held Friday in Jeddah will laud ldquo;the efforts that Lebanon has exerted to properly host the displaced Syrians,rdquo; al-Jadeed TV quoted a leaked closing statement as saying.

The statement will also ldquo;welcome the Arab stances that are in line with Lebanonrsquo;s stance, which calls for intensifying and expediting the efforts of returning the displaced Syrians to their country after the circumstances became more appropriate for their return.rdquo;

Separately, the statement will urge Lebanese authorities to ldquo;continue their efforts to elect a president and form a government as soon as possible.rdquo;

Moreover, the statement will ldquo;underline the importance and need to differentiate between terrorism and resistance against the Israeli occupation, which is a right enshrined in international conventions and the principles of international law,rdquo; al-Jadeed said.

ldquo;The closing statement of the Arab Summit will mention the right of the Lebanese to liberate or recover the Shebaa Farms, the Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and the Lebanese part of the Ghajar village and their right to resist any aggression with the legitimate means,rdquo; al-Jadeed added.–Agenciesnbsp;

