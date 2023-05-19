Rebirth Beirut Presents “Ghost Like” Solo Exhibition by Ouisam Melhem

NNA – Rebirth Beirut is pleased to announce the opening of the highly anticipated solo exhibition, quot;Ghost Likequot;, featuring the remarkable works of Ouisam Melhem. The exhibition opening will take place on Tuesday May 23, 2023 from 6:00 PM till 9:00 PM and will remain open until May 29, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM (except Sunday) at the associationrsquo;s headquarters in Gemmayze.nbsp;

Curated by Dr. Tony Karam, quot;Ghost Likequot; promises to captivate art enthusiasts with its elegant, yet complex portrayal of stories on canvas. Ouisam Melhem#39;s distinctive artistic style seamlessly combines simplicity with depth, allowing viewers to delve into a world of emotions and narratives.

President and Founder of Rebirth Beirut, Mr. Gaby Fernaine, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, quot;We are proud to present Ouisam Melhem#39;s #39;Ghost Like#39; exhibition, which not only showcases his exceptional talent but also highlights our commitment to supporting the arts in Beirut. Through events like this, we hope to contribute to the cultural revitalization and healing of our beloved city.quot;

Ouisam Melhem, a Lebanese painter and sculptor, is known for his unique ability to express narratives through five core elements: The Human, The City, The Crown, The Bird, and The Cloud. His artworks have garnered recognition both locally and internationally, earning him a place as a featured artist at the Peoria Riverfront Museum in the United States from November 30, 2021, to January 9, 2022. Notably, one of his art pieces has been officially accepted in the permanent collection of the museum.

