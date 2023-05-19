Rahi meets Makhzoumi, Hawat in Bkerki

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, on Friday welcomed in Bkerki quot;National Dialoguequot; party leader, MP Fouad Makhzoumi, who said after the meeting, ldquo;Let the opposition reach an agreement over a presidential candidatersquo;s name, and whoever gets 65 votes, will win and be congratulated!rdquo;

Patriarch Al-Rahi separately welcomed MP Ziad Al-Hawat, as well as Judge Arz Al-Alam and his son Fadi, who briefed the Maronite Patriarch on their vision regarding expanded administrative decentralization.

