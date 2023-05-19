Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi meets Makhzoumi, Hawat in Bkerki

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, on Friday welcomed in Bkerki quot;National Dialoguequot; party leader, MP Fouad Makhzoumi, who said after the meeting, ldquo;Let the opposition reach an agreement over a presidential candidatersquo;s name, and whoever gets 65 votes, will win and be congratulated!rdquo;

    Patriarch Al-Rahi separately welcomed MP Ziad Al-Hawat, as well as Judge Arz Al-Alam and his son Fadi, who briefed the Maronite Patriarch on their vision regarding expanded administrative decentralization.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Russian damage to US-made Patriot system in Ukraine was ‘minor’ and it has already been fixed, Pentagon says

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy