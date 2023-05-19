(UPDATE) Mikati meets with Iraqi counterpart in Jeddah

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister,nbsp;Najib Mikati, on Friday met on the sidelines of the Arab league summit, which is currently being held in Jeddah, with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia#39; al-Sudani.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his quot;love for Lebanonrdquo;, describing Iraq and Lebanon as ldquo;twinsrdquo;.

For his part, Mikati said, quot;Iraq has always extended its support for Lebanon, especially amid its dire circumstances,quot; thanking the Iraqi state for what it provides to Lebanon on a permanent basis.

quot;The recent Iraqi initiative supplying oil to Lebanon represents a basic support at this stage for all the Lebanese and all the countryrsquo;s productive sectors,rdquo; Mikati added.

quot;We also thank Iraq for facilitating the arrival of transit trucks, through Iraqi territory, to Gulf states,rdquo; Mikati concluded, noting that a memorandum of understanding will soon be signed between Lebanon and Iraq.

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================R.H.