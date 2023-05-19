Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (UPDATE) Mikati meets with Iraqi counterpart in Jeddah

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister,nbsp;Najib Mikati, on Friday met on the sidelines of the Arab league summit, which is currently being held in Jeddah, with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia#39; al-Sudani.

    During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his quot;love for Lebanonrdquo;, describing Iraq and Lebanon as ldquo;twinsrdquo;.

    For his part, Mikati said, quot;Iraq has always extended its support for Lebanon, especially amid its dire circumstances,quot; thanking the Iraqi state for what it provides to Lebanon on a permanent basis.

    quot;The recent Iraqi initiative supplying oil to Lebanon represents a basic support at this stage for all the Lebanese and all the countryrsquo;s productive sectors,rdquo; Mikati added.

    quot;We also thank Iraq for facilitating the arrival of transit trucks, through Iraqi territory, to Gulf states,rdquo; Mikati concluded, noting that a memorandum of understanding will soon be signed between Lebanon and Iraq.

