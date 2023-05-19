Amber Alert is issued for missing two-year-old boy Rudy Oziah Reyes last seen in Idaho

The alert described Rudy as two feet tall with dark hair and brown eyes

A two-year-old boy has been reported missing, as local police issued an orange alert to citizens of Idaho, Oregon and Washington on their mobile devices.

Rudy Oziah Reyes was last seen Thursday at the Stinker gas station at 803 12th Ave. S. in Nampa, Idaho after being taken from a location at 81 N. Yale St. also in Nampa at 10:55 a.m., the alert – which went out at 3 p.m. Thursday – said.

The alert described Rudy as two feet tall with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and white t-shirt with a hoodie and diaper. He had neither pants nor shoes.

The suspect was named as the boy’s non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes – who was described as 5ft 9in, 190lbs, with brown hair and black eyes.

Tattoos on his head, face and neck read: “woman’s hat”, “Lil Rudy”, “southside cliq”, Joelle, “M” and “horn”.

According to Nampa police, Reyes was driving either a gray 2008 Lexus with Idaho license plate number 2CTJ790 or a gray 2018 Honda Civic with Idaho license plate number O19YOR.

Nampa police urged anyone with information regarding the case to call 911 or 208-465-2293.

There were 337,195 missing person reports in 2021, according to the National Crime Information Center.

There were over 90,000 active reports at the end of that year.

Youth accounted for 32% of active missing person cases in 2021.

In 2022, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention provided over $50 million to locate missing children.