Dancers at a topless bar in LA are set to become the first unionized strippers in the US in a decade

Employees of Star Garden Topless Dive Bar became the first union of strippers in the US in a decade.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Employees at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood California voted to unionize.

Employees including dancers, entertainers, and DJs want to be represented by the Actors Equity Association.

They will become the first union of strippers in the US in a decade.

Adult performers at a topless dive bar in North Hollywood have voted to form a union after a 15-month-long fight with management, making them the first union of strippers in a decade.

The National Labor Relations Board announced Thursday that dancers, entertainers, and DJs at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, California voted 17-0 to become represented by the Actors Equity Association — a labor union representing those who work in the entertainment industry.

Star Garden is expected to recognize and negotiate with the union to resolve unfair labor practices including rehiring employees dismissed by the club in 2022, paying backpay to staff, and not refiling for bankruptcy for at least a year, per NLRB’s press release.

Dancers at the bar had filed for union recognition in 2022 in a bid to get better pay, more security, and better protection against being unlawfully fired, Insider previously reported.

The ongoing campaign had been delayed because the club’s owners objected to the union vote initially but withdrew all challenges earlier this week, according to a press release from the Actors Equity Association.

They will become the first union of strippers in the US in a decade since the only unionized strip club, the Lusty Lady in San Francisco, was shut down in 2013, per CNN.

“I’m excited that all of my beautiful coworkers will finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss safety and other issues,” Sinder, a Star Garden dancer told CNN. “This is a big day for us and dancers everywhere.”

Once the decision was reached, the workers were emotional and several cheered and cried, according to CBS News.

The workers posted a picture on a Twitter account, Stripper Strike Noho, dedicated to representing the strike, celebrating the historic win saying: “The NLRB just counted our votes and it’s official!! We are UNIONIZED!! We did it!!!”

