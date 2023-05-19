England’s adopted World Cup mascot ‘Dave the Cat’ has arrived in the UK to start a new life

England’s adopted cat ‘Dave’ has arrived in the UK from Qatar to start a new life

The feline became England’s mascot after crashing their evening meals

Kyle Walker and John Stones are the favorites to house the famous feline

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dave the Cat, the feline adopted by the England squad during the 2022 World Cup, has finally arrived in the UK.

The stray tabby cat has become England’s unofficial mascot in Qatar, having regularly joined the players for dinner at their hotel in Al Wakrah throughout the tournament.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones were particularly fond of their new friend and have pledged to bring the cat back to the UK should Gareth Southgate’s men win the World Cup.

The Three Lions, unfortunately eliminated in the quarter-finals, with a defeat against France. However, despite being eliminated, the players kept their promise and arranged for animal rescuers to begin the transfer process.

The two-year-old cat, named ‘Dave’, has now arrived in the UK, with a Qatar Animal Welfare Society spokesperson saying: ‘VIP Dave, the England football team cat, has arrived safely in the UK to start a new life.’

Dave the cat the feline adopted by the England team in Qatar has finally arrived in the country

Man City duo Kyle Walker (left) and John Stones (right) shone with ‘Dave’ in the final

However, it is unclear at this stage which English team will host the famous feline now that he has completed his journey from Qatar to the UK, with Walker and Stones in the lead to give Dave a home.

Kalvin Phillips, 27, said the English cat’s mascot. Fellow City star Phil Foden, 22, and Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, 28, are also said to be big fans.

However, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will not be a contender after making his feelings about the cats known and was not a fan of him wandering around the hotel.

Yet earlier this year Walker revealed that with his and Stone’s busy schedule, Dave’s new home could be with England’s chief security officer.

Narrative sky sports when asked about the animal’s future: “Tony, the head of security, he was leaving, it was his last tournament. Me and John, as parents, decided that Tony would be a great adoptive father for Dave.

Dave charmed the City duo after crashing their evening meals while on duty for the World Cup, and were seen on social media feeding their new pal.

The cat has been vaccinated and neutered and is now ready for her new life in the UK

Dave The Cat sported a red and white bandage to treat an abscess on his front paw in Qatar

Walker told the official FA media channel at the time: “He was just there one day, so we just adopted him, me and Stonesy.”

‘John called him Dave. Dave is welcome at the table. Some people really don’t like the cat, but I do.

It was Stones who named the cat Dave, who has since been taken into the care of the Qatar Animal Welfare Society (QAWS), microchipped, vaccinated and neutered, ready for his new life.

The cat made headlines in Qatar after giving up with a fellow moggie and having to have its paw bandaged after the fight.

Her scrap wound turned into an abscess and had to bet treated by vets and given antibiotics to heal. The injury was then given a special bandage in the colors of England to keep the area clean.