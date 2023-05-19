UAE’s Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

NNA -nbsp;His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, held a meeting today with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks that reflected the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The agenda of the summit, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest, were also discussed during the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of Presidentnbsp;His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyannbsp;to President Bashar al-Assad.

President al-Assad expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE#39;s supportive stances towards Syria and its role in facilitating its return to the Arab League.

Sheikh Mansour expressed his wishes for stability and peace in Syria.

The meeting was attended by accompanying delegations from both the UAE and Syria. — WAM News Agency

================= L.Y