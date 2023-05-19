Arab League summit kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

The 32nd Arab League summit kicked off in Saudi Arabiarsquo;s Jeddah on Friday with Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane delivering the opening remarks before handing over the rotating presidency of the Arab League to Saudi Arabiarsquo;s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Benabderrahmane touched on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the recent conflict in Sudan saying the international community must put an end to the Israeli policy of settlement expansion.

He also called on all parties in Sudan to resort to dialogue to end the crisis and avoid further escalation in the conflict-ridden country.

After receiving the presidency of the League, the Crown Princenbsp;welcomed Syriarsquo;s return to the Arab Leaguenbsp;and voiced hope that its return paves way to ending the crisis in the country.

He also said that the Kingdom will not allow transforming the region into a zone for conflicts, adding that the Palestinian cause remains the Arabrsquo;s ldquo;pivotal cause.rdquo;

The Crown Prince also welcomed the agreement reached between Sudanrsquo;s warring parties last week and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the crisis.

ldquo;We hope the Jeddah Talks will help reach an efficient ceasefire in Sudan,rdquo; he added. -nbsp;Al Arabiya

