Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

Bodycam footage from Cranston police shows Matthew R. Reilly passed out in his car.

Cranston Police via NBC 10 WJAR/YouTube

Matthew R. Reilly, a city council member and ex-chair of his local GOP in Rhode Island, has resigned.

Reilly was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of a controlled narcotic.

Bodycam footage of the incident shows Reilly passed out in his car with a crack pipe in his hand.

A Republican city council member in Cranston, Rhode Island, has resigned after police found him passed out in his car with a crack pipe in his hand.

NBC 10 WJAR obtained a copy of Matthew R. Reilly’s one-sentence resignation letter, which was submitted on Thursday, that announced his decision to step down as Cranston’s Ward Six City Councilperson with immediate effect.

Reilly faced calls to resign after police said they found him in a parked SUV at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday with two crack pipes and a “white, rock-like substance,” which it said was consistent with crack cocaine, per The Providence Journal.

Police tested the substance at the scene and said it was positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the local newspaper reported, citing a police report.

The report also said that Reilly “appeared to be sleeping or unconscious while having difficulty breathing/choking,” adding that an officer opened the door and shook him to wake him up, per The Providence Journal.

Bodycam footage of the incident, which was shared on YouTube by NBC 10 WJAR, shows Reilly claiming he was choking because he has sleep apnea.

“You have a crack pipe in your hand,” one police officer responded, according to the bodycam footage.

Reilly was holding a glass pipe and a lighter, which are typically used to smoke crack cocaine, with the police report adding that he had shown signs of a potential overdose, per The Providence Journal.

Rescue personnel said he was stable and hadn’t overdosed, the newspaper added.

In the footage, Reilly, who is an attorney, said he had a relapse after 13 years of being sober following a bad divorce.

He has been charged with possession of a controlled narcotic and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing in June.

Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said in a statement that Reilly, who was arrested on Monday, had made the “right decision” to resign so that he could focus on his well-being and family.

Hopkins said plans for a special election will be organized in the weeks ahead.

Reilly, who also resigned as head of the local GOP earlier this week, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

