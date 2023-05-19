Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Smiths frontman Morrissey today paid tribute to ‘wonderful and unconventional’ bassist Andy Rourke after the musician died aged 59 following a ‘long’ battle with pancreatic cancer .

In a touching statement, the singer said of Rourke: “His distinction was so great and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy… In the end, we hope to feel valued. Andy doesn’t have to worry about that.

Rourke’s former bandmate Johnny Marr announced the tragic news on Twitter this morning, describing Rourke as an “extremely gifted musician”.

He continued: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a long illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as an extremely gifted musician by music fans. We ask for confidentiality at this sad time.

Along with drummer Mike Joyce, Rourke provided a pounding, melodic rhythm section underlying Marr’s pioneering chords as the Smiths became one of Britain’s most influential bands of the 1980s.

Smiths guitarist Andy Rourke has died aged 59, it was announced this morning

The Smiths outside the Salford Lads Club. Pictured from left to right – Marr, Morrissey, Rourke and Joyce

Rourke with his wife Francesca Mor (left) and Martene Rourke (right) at a New York premiere in October 2022

Suede guitarist Mat Osman, brother of presenter Pointless Richard, today paid tribute to a ‘total one off’.

‘I’m gonna miss you bro’: Marr pays touching personal tribute to former bandmate Andy and I met when we were in school in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen, I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and quickly realized that my partner was one of those rare people that absolutely no one dislikes. Andy and I spent all of our time studying music, having fun, and working to become the best musicians we could be. At the time, Andy was a guitarist and good at it, but it was when he took up bass that he found his true calling and his singular talent blossomed. Throughout our teenage years we played in various South Manchester bands before making a name for ourselves with The Smiths from 1982 to 1987, and it was on these Smiths records that Andy reinvented what it is than being a bassist. I was there for every one of Andy’s bass takes at every Smiths session. Sometimes I was there as a producer and sometimes as a proud companion and cheerleader. Watching him play those dazzling baselines was an absolute privilege and truly something to behold. But one time that always comes to mind is when I sat next to him at the mixing desk watching him play his bass on the song The Queen Is Dead. It was so impressive that I said to myself “I will never forget this moment”. We have maintained our friendship over the years no matter where we were or what was going on and it’s a matter of personal pride as well as sadness that the last time Andy performed on stage was with me and my band at Madison Square Garden in September 2022. It was a special moment that we shared with my family and his wife and soulmate Francesca. Andy will always be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by all who knew him, and as an extremely gifted musician by people who love music. Well done Andy. We will miss you brother. Johnny x

He tweeted: ‘Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off – a rare bass player whose sound you would immediately recognize.

“I remember so clearly playing Barbarism breaking over and over again, trying to learn the riff and marveling at that steely funk that drove the track.”

Music producer Stephen Street, who has worked with the band, said he was “so saddened” to hear the news.

He wrote: ‘Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any further news on the details yet, but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.

Born on January 17, 1964 to an English mother and an Irish father, Rourke was passionate about music from an early age and learned the guitar at the age of seven.

He met Marr when he was 11, with the pair forming a bond and playing their guitars together in their school’s music room.

After leaving school at 15, Rourke formed The Smiths in Manchester with Marr, Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce in 1982.

The band became Manchester’s seminal act of the 1980s and an icon of British alternative rock, with hits such as This Charming Man, Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now and Girlfriend In A Coma.

Rourke was briefly sacked for two weeks in 1986 for picking up a heroin addiction, but returned to record The Queen Is Dead album the same year.

The band went on to release four albums and score three top 10 hits between 1982 and 1987 before a dispute over royalties for their now cavernous repertoire led to a bitter legal dispute.

Their disappearance was one of the most dramatic in the British music world, although Rourke settled out of court and his the friendship with Marr survived the affair.

Morrissey, who has increasingly flirted with far-right politics in recent years, has been vocal towards his former bandmates before adopting a more conciliatory tone in his book ‘Autobiography’.

Rourke formed The Smiths in Manchester with Marr, Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce in 1982

Today Marr wrote an emotional post on Instagram recalling how he and Rourke met and the last time they played together

Rourke later performed solo singles with Morrisey. He has also performed with Sinead O’Connor and Ian Brown of The Stone Roses.

Morrisey brought the band feud together last year with an open letter attacking Marr on his Morrissey Central blog.

“This is not a rant or hysterical bombast. This is a polite and calmly measured request: could you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?” he said.

‘Would you rather talk about your own career, your unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you just leave me out of it?

“The fact is, you don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings.

“Yet you speak as if you were my personal psychiatrist with constant and uninterrupted access to my instincts.”

Left to right: Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Rourke before their first concert in Detroit during the 1985 Meat Is Murder tour