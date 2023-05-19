Fri. May 19th, 2023

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Last updated: 05/19/2023 – 15:06

    Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, has been hit by floods of rare intensity in recent days that have killed at least 13 people and caused extensive material damage.

    Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, has been hit by floods of rare intensity in recent days that have killed at least 13 people and caused extensive material damage.

    The waters flooded huge agricultural areas and destroyed grain fields and markets for orchards and fodder for livestock. Entire villages were swept away by muddy floods, while bridges and 400 roads collapsed…

    In a few hours, the equivalent of six months of rain fell. Damages are estimated at billions of euros, in addition to an estimated two billion euros after the floods that hit the region at the beginning of the month. The damage in the fruit sector alone amounts to 1.2 billion euros, according to the agricultural association Coldiretti.

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Russian damage to US-made Patriot system in Ukraine was ‘minor’ and it has already been fixed, Pentagon says

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Morrissey pays tribute to The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke after his death aged 59

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Local GOP politician resigned after police found him passed out in his car holding what appeared to be a crack pipe

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Russian damage to US-made Patriot system in Ukraine was ‘minor’ and it has already been fixed, Pentagon says

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy