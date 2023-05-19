Video: Watch: 13 dead and severe damage due to floods in Italy

Emilia-Romagna, a region in northern Italy, has been hit by floods of rare intensity in recent days that have killed at least 13 people and caused extensive material damage.

The waters flooded huge agricultural areas and destroyed grain fields and markets for orchards and fodder for livestock. Entire villages were swept away by muddy floods, while bridges and 400 roads collapsed…

In a few hours, the equivalent of six months of rain fell. Damages are estimated at billions of euros, in addition to an estimated two billion euros after the floods that hit the region at the beginning of the month. The damage in the fruit sector alone amounts to 1.2 billion euros, according to the agricultural association Coldiretti.