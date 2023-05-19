Fri. May 19th, 2023

    Ukraine’s Zelenskiy seeks support for peace plan at Arab League Summit

    NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged countries attending an Arab League summit on Friday to support his peace initiative for ending Russia#39;s war in Ukraine.

    Zelenskiy, making his first trip as president to Saudi Arabia, said in an address that delegates would each receive the text of the 10-point peace plan, and asked them to work with Ukraine directly without intermediaries.

    quot;I invite all of you who respect peace to join the implementation of the peace formula and thus, to reduce enmity, wars, suffering, and evil,quot; Zelenskiy said in English.

    Zelenskiy said that a good example of how the Ukrainian peace formula could benefit others was the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed Ukraine, an important grain exporter, to continue supplies including to Arab League countries. — Reuters

