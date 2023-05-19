‘Entourage’ Creator Melts Down Over Satire About His Show

REUTERS

Doug Ellin, the creator of Entourage, made a truly goofy blunder on Thursday in reaction to a satirical re-envisioning of the notably problematic show, which made douchebag characters like Ari Gold and Vincent Chase into household names after it first premiered in 2004.

On Entourage, jocular male characters often spent entire episodes attempting to get laid, a phenomenon pointed out by writer Max Davidson in the humorous essay written for McSweeney’s that Ellin mistakenly, it appears, thought was a real proposal from an HBO executive to recut the series to reflect contemporary sensitivities.

“Our first sensitivity reading will be of a generation-defining classic from a bygone era, Entourage,” Davidson’s essay reads. “We don’t want modern audiences to have to confront this potentially offensive content or wonder how this show, an unironic love letter to douchebags, was ever considered worthy of being broadcast on HBO.”

