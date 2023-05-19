Mother of baby abandoned in Blacktown, Sydney spoke up after seeing teen’s plea

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman believed to be the mother of a newborn dumped in a western Sydney backyard has revealed why she felt compelled to abandon the child.

The naked baby girl – barely an hour old – was found alone on a wicker chair next to a children’s play set in a Blacktown home on Friday, April 21.

She was covered in birth fluid, with the umbilical cord still attached, lying on a pillow – her mother was nowhere to be seen.

But after a segment on A current situation with a passionate plea from teen Jessica Boatright, who was also abandoned as a baby, it becomes clear that the woman felt she had to come forward.

“Just knowing a name or a picture would help this little kid get through life,” said Ms Boatright.

Jessica Boatright (pictured) was also abandoned as a baby and her heartfelt plea made the mother speak

A woman claiming to be the baby’s mother has been found, but police are still awaiting DNA tests to confirm the pair are related.

ACA reporter Dimity Clancy said she had been told by sources close to the woman that she had felt the need to speak out after seeing Ms Boatright’s plea.

The mother, in her 30s, also revealed that she left the hours-old baby in a stranger’s backyard because she was new to the country and worried she wouldn’t be able to properly care for the child.

She said she had been thinking about her constantly ever since and just wanted to hug her.

The baby has spent the past two weeks in Blacktown Hospital recovering after becoming unwell, but will soon go to foster care.

It is not known whether the mother now wants to care for the baby with the help of support services.

The naked baby girl – barely an hour old – was discovered alone on a wicker chair next to a children’s playset in a Blacktown residence on Friday, April 21 (pictured, the playset with the wicker chair in the background)

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka said police had no leads as to who the baby’s mother is before contacting them herself (stock image)

In a speech two weeks ago, Detective Jason Pietruszka said police are still trying to figure out what happened.

“We want to know what happened, the backstory behind it,” he said The Saturday Telegraph.

“It’s certainly very sad, tragic, but that’s why we’re police officers, to find the truth so we can help.

“We don’t have answers at this time and it’s frustrating, but we’re calling on the grassroots for people in this proud community to come forward.”

He urged residents of the area to report anything unusual, such as someone looking like they’re in trouble or behaving unusually.

Inspector Pietruszka said earlier that if the mother does not report, the baby will be available for adoption.

The baby was covered in birth fluid with the umbilical cord still attached as she lay on a pillow near a children’s playground (pictured)

Ann Carlos, who lives in the home where the baby was found, said her sister Lara discovered the baby when she went to hang the laundry on the clothesline.

The family wrapped the chilly newborn in a towel before calling triple-0 as paramedics instructed them over the phone on how to clamp the umbilical cord.

‘I couldn’t find anything in the kitchen so I grabbed a shoelace and then used it [paramedics] explained to me how to do it,’ said Mrs. Carlos The Daily Telegraph.

“We knew she was born very recently, just hours before, because she still had the white stuff [vernix] on her head.’

She said she thinks the newborn was cleaned up before being dumped in their backyard because there was “not much blood” on her.

A police statement at the time said: ‘The identification of the parents of a baby who was abandoned in western Sydney last month is under investigation.

Detectives from Blacktown Police Area Command have conducted extensive investigations since the newborn girl was found in the backyard of a house on Girra Road in Blacktown on Friday, April 21, 2023.

“As those investigations are ongoing, we cannot provide any further information about the investigation, including the various lines of investigation that are being conducted.”