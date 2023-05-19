Fri. May 19th, 2023

    The Best Korean Beauty Products to Level-Up Your Skincare Routine This Summer

    Anyone who has ever tried Korean Beauty—a.k.a. K-Beauty—knows that its maximalist, ten-step approach is much different compared to Western skincare. Sure, ten steps may seem strenuous to some, but to others, it’s a self-care ritual that nourishes the mind as much as it does the skin. Unsurprisingly, the number of K-Beauty brands available to Western consumers seems endless now, with more and more people recognizing just how beneficial the lofty K-Beauty-based skincare ritual is. But aside from the multi-step routine, Korean beauty products also offer a slew of unusual (by U.S. standards, that is) and effective actives, including laxity-boosting snail mucin and redness-reducing cica. The beauty industry is massive in South Korea, with 112 beauty stores spanning just eight street blocks in Seoul, according to K-Beauty brand (and one of our top K-beauty brand picks) Peach & Lily.

    For those who haven’t plunged into this market just yet, the differences between choosing a K-Beauty anti-aging (or any skincare concern) versus a Korean anti-aging product may seem tricky, but we’re here to help guide you.

